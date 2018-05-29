Memorial Day storm brings flooding rains to NW Kansas

GRAHAM COUNTY— The Memorial Day storm brought hail, high winds, tornado watches, warnings, torrential rainfall and flooding to portions of Kansas.

Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Goodland issued the day’s first thunderstorm warning in Rawlins County. A couple of hours later, the National Weather Service in Dodge City issued storm warnings in Trego and Graham County.

Heavy rain and flooding prompted officials to close roads. U.S. 283 between WaKeeney and Hill City was reopened just after midnight.

Some flooding was reported in portions of Trego, Graham, Rooks and Phillips County. The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning for Ellis County.

There are no reports of injury.

Authorities will work to assess damage and begin cleanup Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for more storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening across the state.