MAY 28, 2018

WANTED: FREE SMALL DOG, SOMEONE TO WORK ON RIDING MOWER, FREE WOOD. 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: CHAIN HOIST. 620-282-0027

FOR SALE: WHITE REFRIGERATOR, LUND BOAT TRAILER 20′, 5 WHEELS & TIRES OR TRADE. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 2 PIGS (BOAR, SOW) 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN EDITION W/TOPPER/BRUSH GUARD, 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE MOTORCYCLE, SOCKET SET. 620-282-1293

FOR SALE: RAIN BARREL SYSTEM W/STAND, FREE: PLANTS (CONE FLOWER, SPIKES). 620-792-3640

WANTED: CHIHUAHUA PUPPY. 620-639-1401

FOR SALE: COLEMAN GENERATOR 4200 WATT W/DISCONNECT. 620-617-5815

FOR SALE: 2008 HARLEY DAVIDSON HERITAGE MOTORCYCLE, 1992 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. 620-923-4266

FOR SALE: HEAVY DUTY WHEEL BARREL, FOG LIGHTS, BISSELL CARPET SHAMPOOER. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 2002 CHEVY MALIBU. 620-562-8318

FOR SALE: 6 PLYWOOD BOARDS, CORRUGATED TIN IN ASSORTED SIZES. 620-797-2828

WANTED: GOODYEAR TIRE 31/10/50/15. WANTED: SWIMMING POOL LADDER W/PLATFORM. 620-639-2934

WANTED: CANE FISHING POLE. 620-617-6858

FOR SALE: DINING ROOM TABLE W/LEAVES/6 CHAIRS, ANTIQUE SEWING MACHINE, 3 PC BEDROOM SET. 620-792-2272 OR 620-587-3763

FOR SALE: 10″ RADIAL ARM SAW, LADIES TREK BICYCLE. 620-786-5335

FOR SALE: HARLEY DAVIDSON LEATHER JACKET (2X), FREE: 2 MOTORCYCLE SEATS. 620-285-1241

FOR SALE: 1925 SEWING MACHINE, SNOOPY PAPERBACK BOOKS, ADDITIONAL ITEMS. 620-458-4383

FOR SALE: DARTH HAY RAKE, CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL (ALWAYS SHEDDED). 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU, SET OF CHROME MAGS FOR CHEVY, 2 – 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: NORDIC TRACK TREADMILL. 620-639-1329

