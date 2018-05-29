Markis McDuffie returning to Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie is withdrawing from the 2018 NBA Draft and returning to school, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

The 6-foot-8 McDuffie dealt with a broken foot during his junior season that limited him to 22 games as he averaged 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, a healthy McDuffie was far more consistent, and productive, as he averaged 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

With McDuffie coming back, the Shockers get a veteran forward who will be asked to be a team leader on a roster with a lot of new faces. McDuffie will likely be asked to be more of a scorer this season, as Wichita State’s roster will have some question marks entering 2018-19.