LINCOLN – Larry Kent Lohmann, 64, passed away on May 16, 2018, at his home in Lincoln County. He was born on August 21, 1953, in Lincoln, the son of Alvin and Dorlene (Walters) Lohmann. He was a 1971 graduate of Lincoln High School. He attended NCK Technical College, Beloit, and graduated in 1973 with his associate’s degree in diesel technology. After graduating, he moved to Great Bend where he began his 30 year career with Doonan Truck and Equipment. He married Marlene (Marty) Elaine Penka on December 18, 1982. They later divorced.

He enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, hanging out with his grandchildren, and fishing in Colorado.

Survivors include his son, Jonathan Lohmann (Courtney) of Overland Park; daughter, Kristia Zeretzke of Great Bend; his fiancé, Coke Suchy of Great Bend; one brother, Randy Lohmann of Lincoln; and two grandsons, Jaxson and Caden Lohmann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Dorlene; maternal grandparents, Henry and Leah Walters; paternal grandparents, Carl and Louise Lohmann; and son-in-law Michael Zeretzke.

A memorial service has been scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, with Pastor Larry Schumacher presiding. Casual attire is requested by the family. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been designated to the Larry Kent Lohmann Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Rd., Great Bend, KS, 67530.

