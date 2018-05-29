Kan. teacher charged with 6 counts of sex with student

MAIZE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas teacher faces several charges accusing him of sexual relations with a student.

Johnny Paul Yelverton, 44, Maize was charged last week with six counts of unlawful sexual relations between a teacher and a student 16 or older. Yelverton also is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Prosecutors say Yelverton had relations with a student in March and April, and possessed a sexually explicit image or recording of a child in May. A preliminary hearing is June 5.

Yelverton taught fire science and law and public safety courses to Maize High School and Maize South High School students. He was named Kansas DARE officer of the year in 2015. At that time, he was working as a police officer.