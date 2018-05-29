Kan. man critically burned running from house fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY‑ One person was injured in a weekend house fire in Sedgwick County.

Just before 10p.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire at a home in the 1300 Block of North Wilbur in Wichita, according to Lt. Jose Ocadiz.

As crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke from an attached garage. They were able to quickly control the fire from spreading. Investigators determined the origin of the fire was inside the garage and was caused by misuse of a heat gun or wood burning tool, according to Ocadiz.

The homeowner did suffer second degree burns to his face and upper extramities, according to Ocadiz. The fire was so hot, the homeowner suffered burns as he exited the residence.

He was transported to the burn unit at St. Francis Medical Center code red. He remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, according to Ocadiz.

The fire caused $35,000 to the residence and $20,000 to the contents. Officials did not release the victim’s name.