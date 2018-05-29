Great Bend’s Kern qualifies for state competition at Kauffman Stadium

For the first time since 2007, Great Bend qualified a participant for the state level of the Pitch Hit & Run competition organized by Major League Baseball. Kale Kern will compete at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, June 2.

Great Bend Recreation Commission Sports Director Chris Umphres says Pitch Hit & Run is open for boys and girls ages 7-14 that tests and scores the players in the three categories.

Chris Umphres Audio

Kern won the local competition for his age group at the Great Bend Sports Complex hosted by the Rec Center on April 30. Kern then moved on to the Sectional round in Pratt where he won and qualified with one of the top three scores in his age division in the Royals’ geographic market.

The MLB Team Championship, or state competition, will be held in all 30 Major League ballparks. If Kern is able to win on June 2nd and post a top three score from around the nation, he would qualify for the National Finals during MLB All-Star Week.

National Finalists receive an all-expense paid trip to MLB All-Star Week. The 2018 All-Star Week in July is hosted by the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

It has been 11 years since Great Bend qualified a participant for the state level. Logan Zecha was able to reach the state competition in 2007.