Fire caused over $70K damage at Kansas steakhouse

SEDGWICK COUNTY Authorities have determined the cause of a weekend fire at a Wichita restaurant.

Just before 10p.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire a 6S Steakhouse in the 6000 Block of West 21 Street North in Wichita, according to Lt. Jose Ocadiz.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building. The first arriving crews took action to contain the fire to the rear of the building.

Investigators determined the fire started due to complications within the natural gas fueled fire feature on a fireplace. The gas built up and had enough fuel to start a fire, according to Ocadiz.

Total loss was approximately $70,000 including $20,000 for contents of the restaurant, according to Ocadiz. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.