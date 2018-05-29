Cop Shop (5/25 – 5/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/25)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:50 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & E. US 56 Highway.

5/26

Warrant Arrest

At 2:57 p.m. Ryan Tallman was arrested on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant at 195 SW 52 Avenue.

Shots Fired

At 3:57 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of 110 SE 10 Road was made.

5/27

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:24 a.m. an accident was reported at CR 390 & Avenue K, out of county.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:42 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1015 Baker Avenue.

5/28

Battery

At 2:05 a.m. battery was reported at 694 Harrison Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 1:25 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 344 Key West Dr.

Fire

At 3:48 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 120 Avenue & NE 40 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:18 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 230 Road & Susank Road.