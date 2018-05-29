Great Bend–Carolyn Faye Welsch, 66, passed away Friday May 25, 2018 at Via Christi St Francis in Wichita. She was born September 5, 1951 at Biglow Ark. The daughter of Richard and Faye (Wiley) Loftis.

Carolyn was a resident of Great Bend. Carolyn was untied in marriage to Max Welsch November 8, 1976 in Great Bend She was a cook for the hospital and several care homes and other places in Great Bend. Carolyn was a great cook and loved to cook for her family, she also spent time in her garden growing different items. The best thing she loved to do was spend time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include husband Max of the home; son Tracy Welsch and wife Jennifer of Great Bend; daughter Stephanie Wagner of Lawrence; grandchildren Mickey, Nicole, Cortney and Houston Wagner, Autumn, Drake Welsch; great grandchildren Korbin and Beau Wagner. She was preceded in death by her father Fred Loftis, brother Jimmie Loftis and grandchildren Drew and Delaine Welsch.

No services are planned. Visitation with family present will be 1:00pm to 3:00 p.m. Saturday June 2, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home.

Memorial has been established with the Carolyn Welsch Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

