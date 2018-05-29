Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/25 – 5/28)

5/25

BOOKED: Evette Aguilera on GBMC for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ashley Feil of Great Bend on Great Bend Police Department and Barton County District Court case for distribution of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana with a bond set at $50,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shirley Burrow of Great Bend on GBPD case for possession of methamphetamine, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, no bond. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Tyler Schwager of Great Bend on Barton County District Court hold for contempt of court, hold for alcohol and drug evaluation.

BOOKED: Vanessa Thiel of Great Bend on revoked bond on BTDC case for probation violation and BTDC case for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond.

BOOKED: Angelo Palermo of Arlington on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Castro Rodrigo of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $240 cash only.

BOOKED: Cristina Dominguez on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended and driving without a driver’s license, with a bond set at $1,000 C/S. Wabaunsee County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: John Carson of Wichita on Barton County District Court case for theft, criminal damage to property, posted bond amount of $5,000 through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding. No hold through Dickenson County.

RELEASED: Castro Rodrigo of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount in cash $240 by the defendant.

5/26

BOOKED: Brandon Gordon on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Gage Dewald of Russell on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ryan Tallman of Newton on a Newton Municipal Court warrant for FTA, no bond.

RELEASED: Brandon Gordon on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Cristina Dominguez of Great Bend on BCDC for DWS and no DL after she posted a $1,000 surety bond. Wabaunsee County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

5/27

BOOKED: Dalton Bender of Great Bend on Hoisington Municipal Court case for no driver’s license with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

5/28

BOOKED: Shawny Burch of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,482.50 cash only and GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on GBPD case for driving while revoked, illegal tag, bond set at $500 C/S or serve 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Trinity Galliart of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving while suspended with prior convictions and failure to wear a seat belt, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Dalton Bender of Great Bend on Hoisington Municipal Court case for no driver’s license after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Gage A. Dewald of Russell on BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on GBPD case for driving while revoked, illegal tag, posted bond amount of $500 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Evette Aguilera on GBMC case for served sentence.

RELEASED: Angelo Palermo of Arlington, KS on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Trinity Galliart of Great Bend on BTDC case for driving while suspended with prior convictions and failure to wear a seat belt, posted bond amount of $2,500 through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.