Barton County Commissioners continue to work as a four person board

The Barton County Commission continues to work as a four person board in the absence of 2nd District Commissioner Homer Kruckenberg. Kruckenberg continues to recover from a broken shoulder suffered during a fall in his home in early April. Kruckenberg was absent again Monday and has not been able to attend a meeting since April 9th. Kruckenberg is currently living and receiving rehabilitation therapy at Cherry Village in Great Bend, and according to Commissioner Don Davis, is trying to recover from a very serious injury.

Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, also known as Hippa, Commissioners could not elaborate on Kruckenberg’s health status when asked about it at the end of Monday’s meeting. Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz did say that Kruckenberg continues to be paid during his absence and would continue to be unless he decided to step down from the board.

Barton County Commissioners currently earn $21,070.40 per year for the elected position.