A chance to put Great Bend on the map this September

The whole point of the City of Great Bend hosting events like Airfest is to give citizens a source of entertainment and to bring people from out of town into Great Bend. Airfest will be part of a huge weekend at the end of September that is being referred to as Mega Motor Weekend. The weekend also includes Lucas Oil SRCA races at the dragstrip and the Hahn Brothers Motocross Shootout.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says the buzz is building.

Hayes, getting ready for June Jaunt this weekend, noted the September dates could be an overwhelming weekend for the City’s hotels and restaurants, but it is a good way to advertise Great Bend.

Rob Park, West Central Division Director for the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), mentioned Great Bend and the SRCA in the May 18th edition of the National Dragster magazine. Park referred to September 27-30 as, “…what may be the most action-packed weekend in history…” The magazine has over one million subscribers.