4 peregrine falcons hatched in Kansas get bands

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Four fluffy, white peregrine falcon chicks that hatched less than a month ago in Topeka are growing and healthy.

Officials on Monday but bands on the four chicks, which hatched on a nest near the top of the 12-story Westar Energy building. The Topeka Capital-Journal report s this is the first time four eggs hatched. Usually one to three eggs have hatched.

It’s the eighth consecutive year the falcons nested in a box Westar provides.

The chicks’ parents are falcons named Nemaha and Boreas. The chicks’ genders are not yet known.

Several Westar employees and wildlife specialist helped with the banding Monday. The goal is to allow wildlife experts to track the birds as they grow older.

Brad Loveless, environmental specialist for Westar, said the falcons are about 20 days old.