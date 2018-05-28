Tony Gonzalez to be enshrined into Chiefs Hall of Fame

Former Chiefs tight end and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will be enshrinement into the Chiefs Hall of Fame at Arrowhead Stadium in December.

Gonzalez is the 48th individual and 44th player to earn the honor. His name will be added in the Ring of Honor on Dec. 13.

“I’m so proud to have been a part of the Chiefs for 12 seasons and will always feel like a part of their family,” Gonzalez said. “Kansas City is dear to me and I am honored to be inducted into their Hall of Fame.”

“Tony Gonzalez is the greatest tight end in the history of the National Football League and one of the greatest Chiefs of all time,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “In his 12 seasons in Kansas City, he revolutionized his position, and his record-breaking performances and commitment to the Kansas City community made him one of the most beloved players in the Chiefs Kingdom. As a family and as an organization, we are excited to have the chance to celebrate Tony and his incredible career in the coming season, and we look forward to adding his name to its rightful place in the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead.”

Over 17 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (1997-08) and Atlanta Falcons (2009-13) Gonzalez appeared in 270 regular season games with 254 starts, earning 14 Pro Bowl appearances (1999-08, 2010-13) and 10 first- or second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press.

A two-sport athlete at the University of California, Gonzalez arrived in Kansas City as the club’s first-round draft choice (13th overall) in 1997. Gonzalez was traded to the Atlanta Falcons on April 23, 2009.

Gonzalez officially announced his retirement from the game of football on December 30, 2013. Following his playing career he began a broadcasting career with CBS Sports in 2014 and joined FOX Sports prior to the start of the 2017 NFL season.