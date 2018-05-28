Monday Sports Headlines

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shea Langeliers’ bases-loaded single in the 11th inning gave Baylor a 6-5 win over TCU in the Big 12 Championship game. Conner Shepherd’s RBI single put TCU up 5-4 in the top of the 11th, but Baylor scored twice in the bottom half. Fifth-seeded Baylor earned the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth. The Bears have won 22 of 25.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jason Hammel struck out 10, Drew Butera and Salvador Perez homered, and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Texas Rangers 5-3. Hammel pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings. He gave up four hits, including three doubles, and two walks.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Harrison Bader’s pinch-hit bloop single off Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez keyed a late rally and helped the St. Louis Cardinals surge past the slumping Pirates for a 6-4 victory. The Cardinals won for just the fourth time in 19 games when trailing after seven innings by pouncing on Pittsburgh’s bullpen.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Tim Melia had his sixth shutout of the season, including a diving save on a penalty kick, in Sporting Kansas City’s 0-0 tie with the Columbus Crew. After Melia was called for a foul against Gyasi Zardes _ tied for the MLS lead with eight goals _ in the area, the goalkeeper went to his left to deny Zardes’ penalty kick in the 43rd minute.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year after taking Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in Boston, 97-89. LeBron James played every minute and scored 35 points on 50% shooting while providing 15 rebounds and nine assists. Jeff Green had 19 points for the Cavs, who outscored the Celtics 48-36 in the second half.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power is the winner of the Indianapolis 500 after holding off pole-sitter Ed Carpenter at the Brickyard. Power took the lead with four laps remaining and gave Team Penske its 17th Indy 500 victory. Power’s 34th IndyCar victory ties him for eighth place on the circuit’s all-time list.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch won every stage of the Coca-Cola 600 and finished more than 3.8 seconds ahead of runner-up Martin Truex Jr. in NASCAR’s longest race. Busch now has at least one victory at every current NASCAR track after leading for 377 of 400 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin was third, followed by Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will make his return to a major league mound on Thursday against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been on the disabled list nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis. He is 1-4 with a 2.86 ERA this season.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Paul Broadhurst shot an 8-under 63 to win the Senior PGA Championship by four strokes and match the best 72-hole score in tournament history. The 52-year-old Englishman finished at 19-under 265 at Harbor Shores for his second senior major victory. Broadhurst topped the field with 26 birdies and passed third-round co-leaders Tim Petrovic and Mark McCarron with a 4-under 31 on the back nine.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 7 Boston 1

Final Toronto 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Oakland 2 Arizona 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 L-A Angels 1

Final Cleveland 10 Houston 9, 14 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 3

Final Detroit 3 Chi White Sox 2

Final Kansas City 5 Texas 3

Final Seattle 3 Minnesota 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Miami 2

Final St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 4

Final Milwaukee 8 N-Y Mets 7

Final Colorado 8 Cincinnati 2

Final L-A Dodgers 6 San Diego 1

Final Chi Cubs 8 San Francisco 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Cleveland 87 Boston 79