Kansas man dies in ATV accident

WABAUNSEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County.

A group of individuals were having a holiday gathering and were riding various types of all terrain and off-road vehicles on private rural property west of Alma near west Spring Creek and Panther Roads, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff. One of the vehicles overturned on a rider and he was reported to be injured.

Members of the Alma Fire Department; A.M.R. and Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The injured man identified as Jordan Lee Miller, 27, McFarland, Kansas, was transported by ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.

The accident is being investigated by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.