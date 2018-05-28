Kan. man remains jailed after weapons arrest near high school

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on a weapons charge.

Just before 9p.m. Friday, a police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Tyron R. Michael near SW 21st and SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.

Michael was wanted in connection with illegally discharging a firearm on May 6, 2018.

Michael fled from the vehicle on foot. TPD officers were able to capture him after a brief foot pursuit near the north east corner of Topeka West High School.

TPD officers recovered a gun Michael had discarded during the foot pursuit, according to Ekis.

TPD Officers did pursue Michael onto Topeka West High School property but he never entered any buildings.

He remains in custody Monday on a $150,000 Bond, according to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.