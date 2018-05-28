FBI: Reset your home or office internet routers

WASHINGTON — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report that a malware system from Russia infected routers in the U.S.

A similar malware compromised half-million internet-connected routers in the Ukraine.

The U.S. Justice Department said the malware “could be used for a variety of malicious purposes, including intelligence gathering, theft of valuable information, destructive or disruptive attacks, and the misattribution of such activities.”

According to the FBI, they “recommend homes and businesses reset routers. “Any owner of small office and home office routers power cycle (reboot) the devices. Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide.

The actors used VPNFilter malware to target small office and home office routers. The malware is able to perform multiple functions, including possible information collection, device exploitation, and blocking network traffic.

The size and scope of the infrastructure impacted by VPNFilter malware is significant. The malware targets routers produced by several manufacturers and network-attached storage devices by at least one manufacturer. The initial infection vector for this malware is currently unknown.

VPNFilter is able to render small office and home office routers inoperable. The malware can potentially also collect information passing through the router. Detection and analysis of the malware’s network activity is complicated by its use of encryption and misattributable networks.”

Read the full statement from the FBI here.

-The Associated Press contributed to this story