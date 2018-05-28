Barton baseball season ends on walk-off to defending champions

By Todd Moore – bartonsports.com

Grand Junction, CO – Late into the Sunday night in Grand Junction, Colorado, the record setting season of the Barton Community College baseball team came to an end as the 20th ranked Cougars fell 10-8 on a walk-off bottom of the ninth homerun to the NJCAA defending champions from 14th ranked Chipola College.

Concluding their debut in the JUCO World Series, Barton’s season ends at 47-15 while Chipola (44-17) advances in the elimination bracket to take on Temple (TX) in the 2:00 p.m. (MT) Monday contest