2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after 2-vehicle Kan. crash

RILEY COUNTY — Four people were injured in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Volo passenger car driven by Michael S. Shivers, 39, Clay Center, was westbound on U.S. 24.

The Volo collided with an eastbound 2008 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Maria A. Gallegos Torrez, 42, Manhattan, that was turning left from U.S. 24 onto Kansas 13.

Gallegos Torrez, and passengers in the Nissan Salvatore Moreno-Fabela, 45; Alexandra Moreno, 15 and Chavita Moreno, 5, all of Manhattan, were transported to Via Christi in Manhattan.

Shivers, an adult and two children in the Volo were possibly injured. The KHP did not indicate they were transported for treatment.

The KHP reported they did not know if Gallegos Torrez was wearing a seat belt. All the others were properly restrained at the time of the accident.