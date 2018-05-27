UPDATE: Woman from Larned dies from injuries after rear-end crash into semi

PAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by Danielle C. Garcia, 22, Larned, was eastbound on U.S. 56.

The Chevy rear-ended a semi that was slowing to turn right onto a private drive just west of Larned.

Garcia was transported to a hospital in Wichita where she died.

The semi driver James M. Thompson, 55, Burdette, was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

