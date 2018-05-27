Sunday Weather

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 91.