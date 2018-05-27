Sunday Sports Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shin-Soo Choo became the top major league home run hitter born in Asia, connecting for a leadoff drive in the 10th inning that lifted the Texas Rangers over the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Choo’s 176th career homer moved him past Hideki Matsui for the most by an Asian player.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Flaherty allowed four hits over six innings, Matt Carpenter hit his fifth home run of the season and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Flaherty (2-1) followed up a dominant performance against Philadelphia by keeping the Pirates in check. Flaherty gave up Starling Marte’s long home run in the first but settled down quickly. Jose Martinez added three hits for the Cardinals, who beat the Pirates for the first time in five tries this season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed struggling reliever Greg Holland on the disabled list with a right hip impingement. The Cardinals made the move after Holland’s ERA ballooned to 9.45 following a bumpy inning of work in an 8-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Holland, a three-time All-Star, has allowed two runs in each of his last four appearances. The Cardinals also activated pitcher Tyler Lyons and catcher Carson Kelly off the DL.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Coby Boulware had three hits, and TCU beat West Virginia 7-3 to advance to the Big 12 Tournament championship. Michael Landestoy and A.J. Balta had two hits apiece for the Horned Frogs (33-22), who have won 14 of 19. Sixth-seeded TCU will play No. 5 seed Baylor for the title Sunday and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Davion Downey hit a homer and scored three runs to help Baylor defeat Oklahoma 10-3 and reach the Big 12 Tournament championship game. The Bears have won 21 of their past 24 games. They will play West Virginia or TCU for the title.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson nailed nine 3-pointers while scoring 35 points as the Golden State Warriors ripped the Houston Rockets, 115-86 to force a seventh game in the NBA’s Western Conference finals. Stephen Curry added five 3s and 29 points for the Warriors, who trailed by 10 before outscoring the Rockets 64-25 in the second half. James Harden led Houston with 32 points but had just 10 in the second half.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A concussion will sideline Cleveland forward Kevin Love for Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals Sunday night in Boston. The Cavaliers say the All-Star has been placed in the concussion protocol after bashing heads with Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum in the first half of Cleveland’s Game 6 win last night. Love has suffered at least two other known concussions in his career.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola flirted with a no-hitter before the Philadelphia Phillies earned a 2-1 win over Toronto to take a half-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East. Russell Martin hit a two-out single in the seventh to end the no-hit bid and send Nola to the showers after 113 pitches. Nick Williams’ third pinch-hit homer of the season broke a 1-1 deadlock in the eighth.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin Rose will carry a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial after firing a 4-under 66 to go 14 under for the tournament. It is the largest 54-hole lead at the Hogan’s Alley since Kenny Perry led by seven in 2005. Emiliano Grillo and Brooks Kopeka share second. Koepka shot a 67 on Saturday, two strokes better than Grillo.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Scott McCarron and Tim Petrovic are even through three rounds of the Senior PGA Championship at Benton Harbor. McCarron bogeyed his final hole to fall into a tie at 13 under, and Petrovic pulled even with a 65. England’s Paul Broadhurst matched the best third-round score in tournament history, a 64 that puts him 11 under.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

