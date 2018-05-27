🎥 Small Kan. business receives Presidential “E” Award

WASHINGTON D.C – GT Manufacturing, Clay Center, is one of 42 companies to receive the President’s “E” award for excellence in exporting.

The award is given to American businesses who have demonstrated a superior commitment to increasing and promoting exports.

Bruce Affolter accepted the award on behalf of the company’s president, Dennis Pedersen. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented the framed award for President Trump, along with First Dist. Congressman Roger Marshall (R-Great Bend).

Since 1953, GT Manufacturing has manufactured quality grain dryers, which have been sold across the world. Affolter said what sets their product apart is their quality and service, as well as their reasonable pricing.

“It’s a prestigious award, that shows that our hard work is paying off. People around the world are continuing to buy our product, and that alone as a company is beneficial because we can grow the community as well,” Affolter said.

Today the small business that employees 40 people in Clay Center, Kan. and is a worldwide leader in the batch grain dryer field. Their driers are sold in 83 countries across six different continents.

Earlier this month Congressman Marshall toured GT Manufacturing in Clay Center where he met with the employees and saw firsthand the manufacturing and assembly process.

Rep. Marshall and GT Manufacturing’s Pedersen discuss the businesses success and the efficiency of their product in the video below.