Police investigate Kan. man’s death in domestic disturbance

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal domestic disturbance.

Just after 8 p.m. on Sat. police responded to a domestic disturbance that had occurred at a residence in the 1900 block of south Santa Fe in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

EMS initially responded to the residence in reference to an unconscious 45-year-old man. The man was transported to an area hospital where he died.

At the residence Officers spoke to the man’s 46-year-old girlfriend who reported the man getting into an argument with her 23-year-old son and attempting to strike her son with his fist, according to Davidson.

Her son then punched the male one time in the head in defense and the man lost consciousness, according to Davidson.

Through the investigation it was learned a preexisting medical condition may have contributed to the death. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police did not release the man’s mane or additional details.