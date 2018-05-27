Memorial Day Weather

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.