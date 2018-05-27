Memorial Day Weather

Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88.