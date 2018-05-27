Kansas man jailed after fleeing DUI check lane

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who fled a DUI check lane.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were conducting a DUI check lane at the north end of the Topeka Blvd Bridge in Topeka, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.

A driver identified as Darryl K. Norwood, 30, initially stopped for officers at the check lane before abruptly speeding off nearly striking several officers.

Norwood was apprehended after a brief vehicle pursuit that ended when he collided with another car at N. Independence and N. Topeka Blvd, according to Ekis.

No one was injured due to the collision. Norwood was booked in to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Norwood has three previous convictions for burglary and theft, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.