Kan. court rules against man convicted on 9 counts of criminal threat

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled against a Salina man fighting against 15 convictions.

Glenn Gross was convicted in Saline County District Court of nine counts of criminal threat, two counts of criminal damage to property, and three counts of battery against a county corrections officer.

During a trial conference between the judge, Gross’ attorney, and the prosecutor, Gross’ attorney raised concerns about Gross’ competence to stand trial. The trial judge noted Gross had been recently evaluated as competent to stand trial and found the attorney’ concerns did warrant a new evaluation. On appeal, Gross argued he had been denied his statutory right to be present during a competency hearing.

The Supreme Court held the Kansas competency statute did not require Gross’ presence during a discussion of whether to order a competency evaluation, a step the court distinguished from a competency hearing.

Gross, 68, has a total 19 convictions dating back to 2001 in Saline, Pawnee, Ellis, Douglas and Shawnee, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.