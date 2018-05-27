American Pickers on a trip through Kansas

By Dewey Terrill

GEARY COUNTY —Frank and Mike and a crew from the television program “American Pickers” paid a visit to Geary County Friday.

They met with automobile dealer D.E. Lacer, and spent much of the day at his family’s warehouse in Grandview Plaza where a number of classic cars and related smaller items are housed.

Lacer said they just wanted to look through his parents’ warehouse, “and look at some of the old cars.” Lacer noted they were ready to make some purchases. “I ended up selling, I don’t know how many items, but quite a bit.” None of the classic cars sold, but there were smaller items that were sold.

There are a lot of vehicles stored in the warehouse. “Oh we’ve got little bit of everything. There’s Packard, Buick, Riley, a Graham, an Allard, they were really spun up over this Allard.” That car is a 1950 model.

Lacer was interviewed by a production crew for a future segment on American Pickers. While the personalities you can see on the show were there, numerous other employees of the show were also on hand to help load and haul items. American Pickers is shown on the History Channel.