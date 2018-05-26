Woman from Larned hospitalized after rear-end crash into semi

PAWNEE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Pawnee County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by Danielle C. Garcia, 22, Larned, was eastbound on U.S. 56.

The Chevy rear-ended a semi that was slowing to turn right onto a private drive just west of Larned.

Garcia was transported to a hospital in Wichita. The semi driver James M. Thompson, 55, Burdette, was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.