Witness leads police to 16-year-old Kan. robbery suspects

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have two suspects in custody.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to an armed robbery call at a convenience store in the 2300 Block of south Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

An 18-year-old male employee told police two unknown suspects, armed with handguns, entered the business demanding money.

The suspects took money from the business and a 55-year-old male customer, according to Davidson. The suspects also took cigarettes from a 30-year-old female employee and then fled the business.

A witness observed the suspects get into a dark colored Dodge Charger, followed them to a residence in the 2000 Block of south Gold and notified authorities.

Police contacted five occupants at the residence. Two of the occupants, both 16-year-old males, were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for three counts of aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping, according to Davidson.

Also, during the investigation Officers recovered two stolen firearms.