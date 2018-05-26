Tuesday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the May 21, 2018, Regular Meeting are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of May 14, 2018, and ending May 29, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. FAMILY CRISIS CENTER: Update on Sexual Assault Awareness Activities:

-In April, 2018, the Commission adopted a Proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Under that Proclamation, all citizens were urged to become familiar with community resources and to be better prepared to assist survivors of sexual assault. The Family Crisis Center (FCC) provides such services under their victim advocacy and services program. Becky Davis, FCC Domestic and Sexual Violence Program Director, will provide a public update on sexual assault awareness activities.

C. RESOLUTION 2018-12: Barton County Courthouse Centennial:

-Construction of the Barton County Courthouse, a “Modern (Classical) Eclecticism” building, began in November, 1917, with the cornerstone laid on March 28, 1918. The Courthouse is approximately 125 by 101 feet in size, 57 feet high, built of reinforced concrete, brick, steel and stone, for a cost of (approximately) a quarter million dollars. The Commission is asked, upon centennial commemoration of the building, to join all citizens in celebrating the 100th year of use of the Barton County Courthouse. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

D. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Transfer of a Charger to the Health Department:

-Shelly Schneider, Health Director, requests that the Commission authorize the transfer of a 2008 Charger from the Sheriff’s Office fleet to the Health Department fleet. If authorized, the Health Department will pay $4,500.00 for the vehicle. Ms. Schneider will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:30 a.m. or following the Close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Program Update – Cottonwood Extension District

10:30 a.m. – Fire District No. 1 Building – Doug Hubbard, Fire Chief

11:00 a.m. – Loader Bids – Darren Williams, County Works Director

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Shelly Schneider and Quenla McGilber, Health Department, and Amy Boxberger, CKCC, are scheduled for May 31, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, June 4, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.