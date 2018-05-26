Special Olympic torch run comes through Great Bend

A long tradition with the Great Bend Police Department continues Tuesday, May 29 with the torch run to benefit Great Bend’s local team at the Special Olympics. The State Summer Games will be held in Maize this year at Maize South High School.

Many organizations participate in the torch run leading up to the Olympics which will take place the first weekend of June.

Great Bend Patrol Officer Jazmine Bell is in charge of the torch run here that takes the torch from Larned to Great Bend.

Jazmine Bell Audio

The event starts in Schnack-Lowery Park in Larned at 8 a.m. and will eventually make its way to Great Bend sometime after 11 a.m. with a number of law enforcement agencies taking shifts running with the torch. The officers will take the torch to True Valley on K-96 before members of the Barton County Storm take over the torch run. Bell says officers will alternate five-mile shifts.

Jazmine Bell Audio

All the money will support the Barton County Storm team as they compete in the Special Olympics June 1-3.

The Special Olympics Kansas is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities to become physically fit, productive and respected members of society through sports competitions.