Spearville held off St. Mary’s Colgan 13-12 to win the 2-1A State Baseball Championship Friday at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The Royal Lancers improved to 21-3 on the season while Colgan, who entered the tournament as the number 8 seed, ends the year 9-15.

Spearville advanced to the championship game earlier in the day Friday by beating Chase County 12-2 while Colgan knocked off Ell-Saline 9-1.

Ell-Saline won the 3rd place game 16-6 in 6-innings.