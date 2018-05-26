Senior citizens encouraged to apply to receive checks to buy fruits & vegetables in Barton County

Great Bend, Kansas–Low-income Kansas seniors may be eligible for a program that provides checks to purchase fresh, unprocessed fruits and vegetables and honey at farmers markets throughout the state.

The Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) is providing low-income seniors who meet age and income requirements with $30 in checks to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from authorized farmers at local participating farmers markets June 1 through Nov. 1. Checks are available in $5 increments.

To be eligible to receive KSFMNP checks, the following criteria must be met:

1. Age: A senior must be 60 years old or older on the day the money is issued.

2. Income level: A senior’s annual gross household income (before taxes are withheld) must be at or below 185% of the federal poverty level. For example, a household of one must have an annual gross income at or below $22,459 or a monthly gross income at or below $1,872.

The Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Program Coordinator manages the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program for Barton and Stafford Counties. Applications for the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program will be available on Monday, June 4, at Barton County Health Department. from 9 am to Noon, and 1 pm to 4 pm.

On Tuesday, June 5, seniors may apply at Great Bend Senior Center from 9am to Noon. On Wednesday, June 6, seniors may apply at Hoisington Friendship Meal Site from 11 am until 1 pm.

Funds are limited and benefits will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, call Janel Rose, Barton County Health Department at 620-793-1902.

Eligible foods to purchase with the KSFMNP checks from authorized farmers at participating farmers markets are defined as “fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, locally produced honey and herbs for human consumption that are produced in Kansas under normal growing conditions.”

The Senior Farmers’ Market Program is a project of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). The program is coordinated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), which is collaborating with local partners to identify and distribute checks to eligible seniors.

The program is currently available in the following counties: Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Barton, Bourbon, Brown, Butler, Chase, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Cowley, Crawford, Dickinson, Douglas, Doniphan, Ellsworth, Finney, Franklin, Geary, Harvey, Jewell, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Labette,

Lincoln, Linn, Leavenworth, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Miami, Mitchell, Morris, Nemaha, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Reno, Republic, Rice, Riley, Saline, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Stafford, Sumner, Wabaunsee, Wyandotte.