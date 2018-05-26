Saturday Sports Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ronald Guzman homered in his fourth straight start and drove in three runs, leading the Texas Rangers over the Kansas City Royals 8-4. The rookie first baseman finished 2 for 4, including his sixth home run of the season. Nomar Mazara also had a homer and three RBIs for Texas. Mike Minor gave up home runs to Mike Moustakas and Jorge Soler but earned the victory that ended Kansas City’s season-best three-game winning streak. Royals lefty Eric Skoglund (1-5) allowed three home runs.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove came off the disabled list to win his Pirates debut with seven scoreless innings on the mound while also getting his first career hit and scoring the winning run as Pittsburgh beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1. The right-hander singled to lead off the sixth inning, when the Pirates scored three times off John Gant to break a scoreless tie.

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas State coach Bruce Weber has signed a two-year contract extension that provides a bump in his salary and could keep him with the Wildcats through the 2022-23 season. Weber will earn $2.5 million this season and $2.9 million by the final year of the deal.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ohio football coach Frank Solich will return to Nebraska in January to receive the Tom Osborne Legacy Award from his former boss. The Football Writers Association of America announced Solich would be honored during the Outland Trophy banquet in Omaha. Solich was fired as Nebraska coach in 2003 after going 58-19 in six years.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kyle Mendenhall had two hits and knocked in two runs to help No. 4 seed Oklahoma defeat No. 8 seed Kansas 4-2 in a Big 12 Tournament elimination game. Oklahoma needs to beat Baylor twice to reach the championship game. Kansas won its tournament opener before dropping its next two.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr. will return for his senior season. He withdrew from the NBA draft. The 6-foot-3 Brown has started 83 of 105 games during his career. He anchored a team that went to the Elite Eight last season.

National Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James poured in 46 points and also had team highs of 11 rebounds and nine rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Boston Celtics, 109-99 to force a seventh game in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals. George Hill chipped in 20 points and Jeff Green added 14 after replacing Kevin Love, who left the game in the first quarter after bumping heads with Boston’s Jayson Tatum. Terry Rozier had a team-high 28 points for the Celtics, who will host the winner-take-all series finale on Sunday.

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference finals tonight against the Golden State Warriors because of a hamstring injury. Paul was injured in the fourth quarter of Houston’s win over the Warriors on Thursday night. The Rockets say Paul’s strained right hamstring will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston following Game 6.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have designated slugger Hanley Ramirez for assignment, taking the team off the hook for his automatic $22 million salary option for 2019. Ramirez was 302 plate appearances shy of having the option kick in on a four-year, $88 million contract he signed with the Red Sox before the 2015 season. Ramirez is batting .254 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 44 games this season, but has recorded a .163 with three home runs and 12 ribbies this month.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin Rose shot a 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo through two rounds of the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial. Rose had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch midway through his round, while Grillo carded a 67. Defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) fired a 63 that puts him in a tie with Satoshi Kodaira at minus-7.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Sutherland birdied his last two holes for a 5-under 66 and a share of the Senior PGA Championship lead with California childhood rival Scott McCarron at 8-under. Sutherland’s only senior victory came in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. McCarron has six PGA Tour Champions wins, including a major at the 2017 Senior Players Championship.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Toronto 6 Philadelphia 5

Final Boston 6 Atlanta 2

Final Arizona 7 Oakland 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 2 L-A Angels 1

Final Houston 11 Cleveland 2

Final Detroit 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Baltimore 2 Tampa Bay 0

Final Texas 8 Kansas City 4

Final Seattle 2 Minnesota 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 6 San Francisco 2

Final Pittsburgh 8 St. Louis 1

Final Washington 9 Miami 5

Final Milwaukee 4 N-Y Mets 3, 10 Innings

Final Colorado 5 Cincinnati 4

Final L-A Dodgers 4 San Diego 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Cleveland 109 Boston 99