Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Memorial Day A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 93.