Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Memorial Day
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 93.