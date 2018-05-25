Stepmom of missing Kansas boy back in jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The stepmother of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez who has been missing since February is back in jail.

Just after 10:30p.m. Thursday Emily Glass was booked into jail, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. The requested charges included interference with law enforcement officer and obstruction. There was no bond listed, according to the booking details.

Law enforcement authorities have not confirmed that a body found in Harvey County Thursday is missing boy.

The body was found under a bridge on a gravel road. Sedgwick County District Attorney Mark Bennett says Glass had been in the area hours earlier. Authorities have not released any information on the remains.

Glass reported Lucas missing from their home on Feb. 17. She told police she discovered he was missing after she woke up from a nap.

The boy’s father, Jonathan Hernandez, was not at home when his son disappeared.

On May 16, Glass was released from jail after she was found not guilty of child endangerment in an unrelated case involving her own daughter.