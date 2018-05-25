State Track & Field Area Results

Area athletes compete at Cessna Stadium in Wichita in the State Track & Field Championships Friday and Saturday. View updated results from area athletes here or listen to hourly reports on 100.7 Eagle Country 10 minutes past the hour from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.
Class 5A
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1. Kerby Depenbusch, Great Bend – 9:25.07
14. Joshua Tomlin, Great Bend – 10:08.36
Girls High Jump
4. Camryn Dunekack, Great Bend – 5-02
7. Jaclynn Schroeder, Great Bend – 5-02
Boys Pole Vault
3. Braxton Schooler, Great Bend – 13-00.00
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay – Prelinaries
14. Great Bend – 44.48 DQ (Dalton Miller, Korbin Widiger, Samuel Ryan, Bryce Brown)
Girls 400 Meter Dash – Preliminaries
12. LoCora Bryant, Great Bend – 1:02.13 DQ