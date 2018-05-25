Great Bend —Sharon Marie Ferguson, 55, passed away Thursday May 24, 2018 in Dora MO. She was born November 5, 1962 in Great Bend the daughter of Kenneth and Connie (Denney) Thompson.

Sharon was a life time resident of Great Bend. She graduated from Great Bend high school. Sharon was united in marriage to Daryl “Tippy” Ferguson on June 27, 1981 in Great Bend. He passed away August 22, 2013. She liked to watch racing, motorcycles and drinking Coors Light. But most of all she Loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include son Doug Ferguson and wife Jennifer of Great Bend; daughters Kristy Creamer and husband James, Misty Skinner and husband Robbie all of Great Bend; parents Kenneth and Connie Thompson of Great Bend; brothers Allen and Steven Thompson both of Great Bend; sister Terri Fritz and husband Kenneth of Great Bend; mother-in-law Opal Ferguson of Great Bend; companion Jeff Stefanski of Great Bend; grandchildren Dayton, Dylan, Daylan, Dezmon, Sierra, Darian, Dakota, Kourtnee, Jamison and Brinley; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday May 30, 2018 at Bryant Funeral home with Kurt Spivey officiating, burial will follow at Great Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday May 29, 2018 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present 6-8 p.m. to greet friends.

Memorial has been established with the Sharon Ferguson Funeral Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

