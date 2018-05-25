Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Pat L. Conrad, 79, died May 22, 2018, at her home in Hoisington.

She was born November 25, 1938, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Clay A. and Grace A. (Tracy) McConnell. Pat was a 1956 graduate of Hoisington High School.

A longtime Hoisington resident, she was a farmer’s wife and homemaker, and an administrator for the Red Cross and Friendship Meals.

Pat was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hoisington. In her younger years she was an avid bowler and competed at the state and national level. She was also quite the sports fan, she loved to support the “Cardinals”, and cheer for the Chiefs, K-State, and Royals, but especially loved following her grandchildren and their events.

On November 25, 1955, she married Robert L. “Bob” Conrad, in Hoisington. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2005.

Survivors include; four children, Robert A. “Bob” Conrad and wife Cecilia of Hoisington, Lynn Doeden and husband Rick of Emporia, Curtis Conrad and wife Sherri of Cheney, and Jim “J.P.” Conrad and friend Jill of Burwell, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Charly Goodson and husband Matt, Erin Wolfram and husband Rodger, Kellen Doeden, Tyler Conrad, Lindsey Conrad and fiancée Kyle, Bruce Conrad and wife Maggie, and Jessica Goodwin and husband Evan; seven great grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter-in-law, Donitta Conrad.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, Hoisington, with Pastor Stephanie Norton presiding. Inurnment will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be made to American Red Cross, serving Barton County or Hoisington EMS in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.