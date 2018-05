MAY 25, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

WANTED: MINNOW TRAP. 620-617-6858

FOR SALE: PATIO DOOR INSERTS, PAIR OF WHITE COMMODES. 620-793-6466

WANTED: SMALL DOG, SOMEONE TO FIX RIDING MOWER, LUMBER. 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: HOMEMADE SMOKER/GRILL. 785-420-0830

FOR SALE: WISHING WELL, CONCRETE ARMADILLO, CONCRETE TURKEY. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE W/EXTRAS, 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN 4WD/TOPPER, 1″ SOCKETS. 620-282-1293

FOR SALE: CASE 950 PLANTER 8 ROW. 620-794-2121

FOR SALE: KENMORE WHITE REFRIGERATOR, 30 GALLON OILESS AIR COMPRESSOR, TOOLS. 2401 JEFFERSON 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: GAS RANGE 22″, REFRIGERATOR. 785-445-9177

FOR SALE: 2 GO CARTS (G & E), GOLF CLUBS. 620-723-5003

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS, R12 CANS OF FREON. 620-653-4913

WANTED: TIN. 785-324-0550 (GB)

FOR SALE: BOAT TRAILER. 620-804-0110

WANTED: 20′ ROTO-TILLER FOR A TRACTOR. 620-923-5291

FOR SALE: HANDICAP SCOOTER, BRASS QUEEN BED FRAME, KITCHEN TABLE W/2 LEAVES/2 FOLDING CHAIRS. 307-670-1256

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE TRUNKS, SHELVING, WROUGHT/WOOD IRON TABLE/4 CHAIRS. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: DARTH HAY RAKE, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL, CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL. (ALWAYS SHEDDED) 620-285-5288

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

GARAGE SALE: THE SALE STARTED THIS MORNING AT 8 AND CONTINUES UNTIL 11 AT 2546 17TH ST. IN GREAT BEND.. YOU WILL FIND AN ICE AUGER, KITCHEN ITEMS, TOWELS, SHEETS, MEN’S XL SHIRTS AND COATS. LADIES MEDIUM SIZE CLOTHES AND LOTS OF SHOES. ALSO YOU WILL FIND A 20” GIRLS BICYCLE.

MOVING SALE: AT 2401 JEFFERSON IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE STARTS TODAY AT 5PM AND CONTINUES UNTIL? AND TOMORROW FROM 8AM UNTIL? ITEMS BEING SOLD ANTIQUE BEDROOM SET, END TABLES, LAMPS, KITCHEN WARES, WICKER TRUNKS, MINIATURE SHELVES, POP MAKER, STAR/VINE HOME DÉCOR, YARD TOOLS, AIR COMPRESSOR, HARLEY ENGINE PARTS TC88, BUILDING MATERIALS, GORILLA LADDER

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT MEMORIAL DAY WEEK-END. BE SAFE