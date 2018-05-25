Kettler, Loftin lead Baylor past Kansas at Big 12 tourney

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Hayden Kettler allowed one run and three hits in seven innings to help Baylor advance in the Big 12 baseball tournament with a 10-5 win over Kansas on Thursday night.

Kettler (8-4) struck out five with no walks for the fifth-seeded Bears (34-19), who advance to face the winner between Oklahoma and the eighth-seeded Jayhawks.

Nick Loftin was 3 for 4, scored three times and had a two-run home run for Baylor, which opened the tournament with a win over the Sooners on Wednesday. Shea Langeliers and Josh Bissonette also had home runs for the Bears.

Tanner Gragg hit a two-run home run for Kansas (27-29), which trailed 10-1 before scoring four runs in the eighth inning. Ryan Zeferjahn (8-5) took the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, in two innings.