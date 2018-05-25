Holyrood–Kenneth Wayne Parks, 85, passed away Friday May 25, 2018, at Hays Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1932, at Miller, Ks the son of James and Elnora (Goldsmith) Parks.

Kenneth was a resident of Holyrood. He was a graduated from Holyrood High School and earned a bachelors and master’s degrees from Fort Hays State University, and numerous certificates in science and education throughout his 34-year career. Kenneth was a science teacher and administrator in Utica, Larned, Esbon, Montezuma, and Holyrood, culminating in his position with USD 328 and retirement in 1994.

Kenneth served his country honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean War as a jet mechanic. He was a member of St Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood, past Master of Masonic Lodge 424, Claflin (Scottish Rite Salina), Shrine Club of Salina and Russell, Order of the Eastern Star, Lyons. Kenneth married Cecelia Tokoi, August 11, 1956 in Hays. She preceded him in death September 12, 1997.

Survivors include daughter Carol Parks and husband Dr. Carl Fischer of Leavenworth; son Michael

Parks and wife Kim of Bunnel, Fla.; brothers Leonard Parks of Ellsworth and Charles Parks of Topeka; four grandchildren Aaron Parks, Amy Stewart, Kevin Fischer and Allison Fisher; three great grandchildren Kolby, Kasyn and Kipton. He was preceded in death by two brothers Marvin and Eugene, two sisters Louise Woods and Henryetta Holmes.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday May 30, 2018 at the United Church of Christ in Holyrood with Pastor Debby Rain officiating. Burial will follow at St Paul’s Church of Christ Cemetery. Friends and family may call at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home 415 North Main, Hoisington between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Tuesday May 29, 2018.

Memorials have been established with the Russell Shrine Club or the United Church of Christ, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net