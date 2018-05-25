Friday Sports Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Duffy took a shutout into the eighth inning, Salvador Perez threw out a baserunner on a ball that hit Shin-Soo Choo in the nose, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 8-2. Duffy’s pitch in the dirt bounced off Perez in the first inning and then hit Choo in the face, sending the left-handed hitter staggering out of the box. Perez scrambled to get the ball from in front of home plate, then threw out Delino DeShields trying to take second on the play.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has reached a $50,000 settlement in her lawsuit against Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk. Missouri is paying the $50,000. Half will go to a nonprofit foundation that Staley co-founded. The other half will go to Staley’s attorneys.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs signed second-round draft pick Breeland Speaks to his four-year rookie contract, making him the third of their six draft selections to sign a deal.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Hayden Kettler allowed one run and three hits in seven innings to help Baylor advance in the Big 12 baseball tournament with a 10-5 win over Kansas. Kettler (8-4) struck out five with no walks for the fifth-seeded Bears (34-19), who advance to face the winner between Oklahoma and the eighth-seeded Jayhawks.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The one-day event pits all 10 Big 12 schools against 10 of the Southeastern Conference’s 14 members on various campuses. The SEC won last year’s event 6-4.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon came off the bench to score 24 points and the Houston Rockets took a 3-2 lead in the NBA’s Western Conference finals by getting past the Golden State Warriors, 98-94. Gordon also came up with a huge steal in the closing seconds before nailing two free throws to wrap up the Rockets’ second victory. Kevin Durant had a game-high 29 points for the Warriors, who host Game 6 on Saturday.

UNDATED (AP) — White Sox catcher Welington Castillo has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. Castillo will lose more than $3.5 million of his salary after becoming the eighth player suspended this year under the major league drug-testing program. The 31-year-old Castillo is hitting .267 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and a .774 OPS this season, one year after slamming a career-high 20 homers.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Na chipped in from the rough more than 90 feet away for an incredible birdie to close out an 8-under 62 and take the lead at the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial. The birdie put him one stroke ahead of Charley Hoffman, who also was bogey-free when shooting a 63 in the morning round. Jhonattan Vegas, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam and Beau Hossler shot 64.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Nevada club pro Stuart Smith shot a 5-under 66 for a share of the first-round lead in the Senior PGA Championship. Smith closed his morning round with a double bogey on the par-4 18th. Scott McCarron, Tim Petrovic, Wes Short Jr., Barry Lane and Peter Lonard matched the 66 in the afternoon.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch has won the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, edging Joey Logano. Busch turned a lap of 191.836 mph to take the top starting position for NASCAR’s longest race. Cup points leader Kevin Harvick will start from the rear of the field after failing pre-race inspection three times.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 8 Toronto 1

Final Baltimore 9 Chi White Sox 3

Final Oakland 4 Seattle 3

Final Houston 8 Cleveland 2

Final Tampa Bay 6 Boston 3

Final Kansas City 8 Texas 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 4

Final N-Y Mets 5 Milwaukee 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 98 Golden State 94