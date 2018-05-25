Federal charges filed after Kan. teen robbery suspect shot by store manager

WICHITA, KAN. – Two Kansas men were charged Thursday with a robbery at a Wichita liquor store during which one of them was shot, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Raquan Hill, 18, Wichita, Kan., and Jamaryus Moore, 19, Wichita, Kan., were charged with one count of robbery. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court alleges that on May 22 Hill and Moore robbed the F & K Liquor store at 902 S. Woodlawn. A store employee gave the robbers money in a plastic bag and they left the store.

The store employee saw the two men standing outside the store after the robbery and feared they would return to shoot him. When one of the robbers turned back towards him, the store employee fired two rounds from his own gun, striking Hill in the leg. While Moore fled, the store employee held Hill at gunpoint until police arrived. Moore was arrested later after police identified the car he was driving.

If convicted, they face a penalty up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Wichita Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith is prosecuting.