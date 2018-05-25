Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Eleanor M. “Gae” Aylward, 97, died May 23, 2018, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

She was born March 5, 1921, on the farm, near Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph F. Reif, Sr. and Aurelia (Zorn) Reif.

A lifetime Hoisington resident, she was a homemaker and had worked as a waitress at the Colonial House Restaurant.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Altar Society and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

On October 24, 1940, she married Francis E. Aylward, in Hoisington. He preceded her in death on May 8, 1997.

Survivors include; three children, James J. Aylward and wife Pat of Goddard, Michael F. Aylward of Hoisington, and Mary Ann Bone and husband Steve of Saginaw, Texas; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, Jany Aylward, great-grandson, Connor Michael Aylward; brother, Joseph F. Reif, and three sisters, Mary Finger, Matilda “Emmy” Brockel, and Anna Brockel.

Vigil with Rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday and Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, all at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Building Fund, or Locust Grove Village, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.