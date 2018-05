Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/24)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:50 a.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 202.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:47 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at 8th Street & Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:24 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 105 Avenue & SE 20 Road.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:30 p.m. a K-9 call out was used at Railroad Avenue & Washington.