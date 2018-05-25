Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for animal cruelty

On Thursday, May 24 at about 3:55 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the animal control officer from the Golden Belt Humane Society. He was requesting assistance with some animals that were locked in a motor home.

Sheriff’s officers responded to All Seasons Mobile Home Park on Northwest 30 Road and contacted the animal control officer. Deputies were advised the Humane Society had made several attempts to contact the owner of four or five dogs that were locked in a motor home at that location. Humane Society officials had been unsuccessful in their attempts. The owner of the animals was not being cooperative.

The ambient temperature at the time was about 85°F and a temperature reading was taken inside of the motor home and found to be approximately 130°F.

Officers did not know and were unable to determine when the last time the animals were fed or watered. The dogs were also living in an extreme state of filth.

Sheriff’s deputies forced entry into the vehicle and along with the animal control officer captured the dogs. The dogs were taken to the Golden Belt Humane Society for necessary treatment and

proper housing.

The owner of the dogs , identified as David L. Heater was located and arrested for animal cruelty and booked into the Barton County Jail. Hester posted a $2,500 bond and was released.